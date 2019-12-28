Karnataka among top travel spots: Survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is the third most welcoming state in India, after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, according to OYO’s annual travel index, called Travelopedia 2019. This was calculated on the basis of the number of travellers and bookings received throughout the year. Last year, however, the state was the winner. When it comes to maximum bookings within the first 10 days of every month in 2019, Bengaluru ranked third, after Delhi and Hyderabad.

Gaurav Ajmera, chief operating officer, OYO Hotels & Homes, India, said, “The industry has witnessed some very interesting shifts in 2019 with changing consumer preferences.” According to the survey, August 9, 2019 was the heaviest day with the maximum number of bookings and 11am emerged as the most popular time to book accommodation.

For the Independence Day long weekend in 2019, Goa followed by Jaipur and Visakhapatnam recorded maximum pre-bookings.

Delhi, however, took the cake in the most-searched destination category.