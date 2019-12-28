Light & sound show to enthral visitors this Hampi Utsav

Home Cities Bengaluru

A light and sound show on Vijayanagara empire will be an added attraction of the Hampi Utsav scheduled to be held on January 10 and 11.  

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A light and sound show on Vijayanagara empire will be an added attraction of the Hampi Utsav scheduled to be held on January 10 and 11.  The district administration is in touch with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in this regard.The show, which will be held for over a week near the main stage of Hampi Utsav, will be based on the rich history of Vijayanagara dynasty and the life journey of King Krishnadevaraya.

The two-day event is scheduled to be inaugurated on December 10, but preparations are going on at a snail’s pace. But, the Ballari district administration has expressed confidence of successful conduct of the event. “As preparations for new year celebrations are underway, many works have got delayed,” admitted a senior official of the administration.

“However, ground work has already commenced and the list artistes, who will perform during the utsav, has also been finalised. We will release the logo of the utsav in Hampi. A soft launch of the logo was carried out in Bengaluru last week. The light and sound show will be the main attraction of the utsav,” he added.The official added that a new garden is coming up near Queen’s Bath and it will be called Queen’s Garden. “The work is in the final stage and it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during the utsav,” he added.

Two days ago, newly-elected MLA Anand Singh had expressed his dissatisfaction over the slow pace of preparations for the utsav. Locals are angry as District Minister Laxman Savadi has not visited Hampi even once though the annual event is just few days away. 

“We are now going to witness the Hampi Utsav, which was supposed to be held in 2019. November is the most suitable time to hold the utsav. The duration of the utsav has been reduced to two from the earlier three days. Fund for the utsav is also expected to be slashed. The government should make the utsav an annual affair and ensure that it is conducted in the same time every year,” said Nagaraj B, a merchant from Hampi. 

Major attractions
 Light and sound show
 Tunga Aarati
 Cultural programmes 
 Heritage walk
 Vintage car rally
 Inauguration of Queen’s Garden 

