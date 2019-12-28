Palike converts another black spot into nursery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fencing and putting penalty notices on black spot-free areas is a passé. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has come out with an unique way to clean black spots, by converting them into nurseries. One such step in this direction was the cleaning up of a black spot near Yellukunte Government school in HSR Layout on Friday.

To avoid any chance of it becoming a black spot again, the BBMP officials took the decision to convert the spot into a nursery. BBMP Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, D Randeep told TNIE that nurseries were being encouraged as they are temporary and help in making the city look greener and more beautiful.

Besides, the exercise also gives a good message. After their purpose here is served, the nurseries will shift to other locations. He said so far around five such black spots have been converted into nurseries in different locations of the city.