Panel starts checks to axe 3.5K trees

BENGALURU: The Tree Committee has started spot inspection for axing 3,559 trees across the city and outskirts for Metro and road widening works. The committee is also parallelly preparing legal contracts for maintenance of translocated trees. Learning from its bitter experiences, the committee has decided to enter into legal agreements with BMRCL, PWD and the urban development department that once a tree is transplanted, the agency concerned will have to maintain it for five years and ensure its survival. The committee will also document every translocated tree and maintain a report card.

As per the Trees Act and forest protection rules, for every tree axed, 10 trees must be planted. “The BMRCL had claimed to have planted over 10,000 saplings in the past. But there is no proof of their survival. So to ensure that saplings are planted, grow and survive, a document will be maintained on every sapling planted this time by the agencies,” said a committee member, seeking anonymity.

“We are also suggesting that the forest department henceforth undertake plantation of only those species which can be easily translocated. Most of the 3,559 trees under survey were planted by the forest department. Of this, around 250 are inside forest patches. So trees which can survive after translocation should be planted..,” the member said.

On Friday spot inspection was done for axing 115 trees in UM Kaval forest patch of Kaggalipura Range for Metro Rail, 377 trees for widening NH 209 in Kaggalipura Range, 1,822 trees for widening the road between Nice Road and Magadi Road under KSHIP-3 project. On Saturday, the team will conduct inspections for the proposal to axe 129 trees for Metro work in Kadugodi reserve forest patch and 1,116 trees for a road widening project in Yelahanka, KR Puram.

While the committee members have been given the job to ascertain how many trees can be translocated, a rough estimate, according to them, shows that at least 40 per cent can be translocated. The final decision on the number of trees to be axed and translocated will be taken on January 21 meeting. I B Srivatsav, chairman of the committee told TNIE that the aim is to ensure that as many trees as possible are saved - either translocated or retained in the same place. But trees which are old and species-specific ones will have to be axed, he said.