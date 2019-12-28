‘Plastic, polymer play vital role in economy’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that plastic and polymer play a vita role in Indian economy and in households. He inaugurated the R&D Centre at Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology’s (Cipet), in Devanahalli on Friday. He said that Cipet has been working on modern technology to address environmental issues and use conventional materials to meet industrial requirements.

He said the R&D centre, which has received 50 per cent funding from the Central government and the remaining from the state, must focus on solutions for issues of global relevance and drive India’s economy forward. It should also focus on reducing the dependence of polymer technologies. He said the R&D centre and advanced polymer design and development research laboratory should play an important role in improving India’s ranking in global innovation index in the coming years.

Cipet is a national institute under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. The Cipet School for Advanced Research in Polymers (SARP) - Advanced Polymer Design and Development Research Laboratory (APDDRL) is a dedicated research centre in polymers and allied areas. The laboratory was established at a cost of Rs 86 crore.

The prime objective of APDDRL is to develop a ‘one-stop’ facility for conceptualising novel R&D solutions in the areas of plastics waste management, energy harvesting devices, polymers for bio-medical and health care applications, process and application development for structural components in aerospace and automotives and others.