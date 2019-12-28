Showcasing the ideals of Mahatma

Home Cities Bengaluru

Presented by students of National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru, a fabric installation  makes viewers  think they are walking besides Gandhi

Published: 28th December 2019

By Lesly Joseph
BENGALURU: The moment you step into the ‘Celebrating The Man Mahatma’ exhibition by National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru, at Vismaya Gallery, near MG Road Metro Station, you see  interesting textile art on Gandhi, made from red, black and green coloured handloom threads. At this exhibition, visitors can know more about the Father of Nation and his love for khadi and charakha through art installations, images, handlooms and more. 

The images of Gandhi, which are curated by the students of Department of Fashion Communication, show Gandhi’s transformation from man to mahatma. “We have tried to explore the life of Gandhiji in London and South Africa. We have presented his images when he was working in South Africa in Western attire. He was very popular there also. He could have been a great leader there like Nelson Mandela, but he came back to India. Would we do that? Many of today’s youngsters prefer to settle abroad,” shares Prashanth K C, associate professor and HoD, Department of Fashion Communication, NIFT Bengaluru.

Likewise, every installation at the exhibition has a message and inspiration. One such fabric installation is ‘In the Shadow of the Mahatma’, where nine frames with printed black figures of Gandhi on white fabric are arranged in a way that make it seem like he is walking with the viewer. “We speak a lot about Gandhiji, but only a few follow his principles. This is an attempt to remind everyone that following his life is important,” explains Mahadevappa, lab assistant, NIFT.

Another fabric installation, called Prism of Inclusiveness, has 144 strands to reflect the colours of the rainbow. Talking about it, Prashanth continues, “If you look at it closely, the yarns twist and converge in one place. We wanted to convey to people that like these different colours, our society and people are diverse too. They all have the right to live.” One would assume the exhibition touches upon the ongoing debates about inclusion and citizenship but Prashanth says, “We have not touched that concept here. The conceptualisation of this exhibition was done some months ago. But interestingly this reflects what is happening around us today.”The exhibition will be held till December 31 from 11 am to 7.30 pm.

