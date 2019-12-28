Staging the right business skills

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Sridhar wanted to upgrade his business skills, he knew he didn’t want to try old school methods. Instead, the entrepreneur, who founded TestEzie, tried YouAndMe Theatre’s ‘Start-up Theatre Workshop Series’ at IIM, Bengaluru. The series aims to build business skills through theatre. “The activities and demonstrations gave us a hands-on experience of the situations we might face. It was more effective than a regular lecture with a power-point presentation,” said Sridhar.

The workshop was recently presented from December 10 to 19 in association with NSRCEL, the entrepreneurial centre of IIM, Bengaluru. Spread over six sessions of three hours each, the topics covered were idea articulation and story building, elevator pitch, demo, investor pitch, visual communication and leadership.

“The workshops used short plays, role play and interactive theatrical activities that not only convey important concepts but also keep participants engaged while discussing topics that are otherwise dry and uninteresting,” said Dr Rajashree, co-founder of city-based YouAndMe Theatre. For example, one of the skits helped them learn how to handle high pressure situations. The scenario went like this: A businessperson who was always worried about time meets with an accident on the way to the airport. His vehicle hits an Alzheimer’s-affected person, forcing him to take responsibility of him. Eventually he understands that urgency doesn’t help anyone and decides to help the person instead.

Ramalingeswara Rao, founder of NIRAM Foundation, stepped in to the first session with scepticism about theatre and business coming together. These doubts were soon cleared. “The structure of the workshop was very effective. I ended up attending all the sessions and I am taking back solid takeaways of leadership skills that I can implement,” he shared.

The workshop series were a part of the theatre company’s Applied Theatre programme, which refers to the application of theatrical techniques for learning of non-theatrical concepts. “We believe in learning through experience. Theatre is the best way to learn experientially. This type of learning is fun and easy to absorb. Since we target practical skills, participants can retain this knowledge easily,” says Sharath Parvathavani, the co-founder of YouAndMe Theatre, adding that they are in touch with other startup hubs and incubators. “We are hoping to do this again next month.”