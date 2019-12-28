Home Cities Bengaluru

This Bengalurean is on mission to school children on lessons in nature

Going back to our roots is an adage that is easier said than followed.

children learn how to plough a field, fish and milk cows

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going back to our roots is an adage that is easier said than followed. But for software engineer-turned-farmer Srivathsa Govindaraju, it was his aim in life. And to spread word about the same, he organises Anveshana – a three day-residential nature camp and biodiversity awareness workshop for children, which is happening from December 29-31, at Chiguru Ecospace near Sangadasanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. These camps are for children aged 8-15 years and are priced at `4,000 per head, which includes stay, food, activities and transport from the city. 

At Srivathsa Govindaraju’s camp,

According to Govindaraju, who owns Chiguru Ecospace – which is looked after by his wife and mother –  the only way to preserve nature is by educating future generations about it. “I want children to learn the real way how their food is cultivated,” says Govindaraju, who has been conducting such camps for three years. And how are these lessons imparted to the children? Through activities that involve ploughing a field, milking cows and learning how to fish. “An important thing they learn is to only pick what they require.”

Govindaraju always wanted to be a farmer, an urge that got stronger when he travelled extensively to Europe. His travel showed him that the soil there had been abused, which led to loss of fertility. But here in India, “We are sitting on abundant treasure.” This also prompted him to shun all kinds of harmful chemicals. “The best fertiliser to use is cow dung. I teach the kids how to make it,” says Govindaraju, who has been farming for 24 years. 

Needless to say, the kids have their own inhibitions but soon get used to them. Ananya Sindaghatta, 15, who has attended the camp, says, “Milking a cow seems scary but I had fun. We also took care of the animals in the farms” says Sindaghatta.

Highlights of the workshop
 Understanding local biodiversity
 Hands-on farming experience
 Preparing compost
 Integrated farming over chemical based farming
 Bird watching
 Hiking and Night trek
 Local tradition and cultural practice

