Unwind with a platter by the pool

BENGALURU: How about spending your day lazying around at small cabanas near an infinity pool, taking a dip, sipping mocktails and cocktails, and eating good food before heading home? Spot 360 at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bangalore, Sarjapur Road, was launched last Saturday with a similar vision in mind: To provide guests the opportunity to have a rooftop experience on the 12th floor, complete with peppy music, swimming pool, bar and live counters.

I walked in and chose a table beside the pool, and almost immediately, was served a welcome drink – watermelon juice mixed with lemon and pepper – with a flowery presentation. It was a simple drink, yet so soothing, and on top of that, I could even feel the pulp in my mouth.A few appetisers reached our table, with both vegetarian and non-vegetaran options like Masala Pork Sausage, Keema Juicy Lucy, Paneer Keema, Cheese, Carrot Raisin and Onion Slaw served with crispy breads. My favourites were Paneer Keema and Pork Sausage, as their flavours came out really well and the added cheese made them fulfilling. Executive chef Tanmoy Majumdar also sent us a bowl of popcorn along, which felt like a great start to the evening.

As cool breeze kept the weather chilly and songs of Rihanna played in the background, the Chaat slider made an entry, with Golgappa shots, Palak Patta, Paapdi Chaat and Aloo Tikki sitting pretty on it. The not-so-spicy Golgappa was served with Meetha and Khatta paani, but the Paapdi Chaats garnished with ketchup, potatoes and various spices, were something I will look forward to the next time.

The all-day breakfast dish – Egg Benedict ‘Raj’ Style – was oozing out curried hollandaise, which is a rich sauce made of butter, egg yolk and lemon juice, from a smooth egg poach placed on top of a round bread. With apple green chilli used as seasoning, it is spicy yet extremely flavourful. Smashed Avocado and Kachumbar on Sourdough toast is a specialty of the restaurants, and people who want to add a bit of healthy ingredients to their menu can go for this. Topped with basil seeds, try this veggie overload for a different experience.

To get a glimpse of tandoori cuisine, I tried and loved the freshness of the fish, although it was a bit too salty. Add a pinch of lemon and you’ll be set. The Tandoori cauliflower felt a little bland and is probably a good idea to ask the chef to customise it according to your preferred food choices. Our main course took the cake away. With Daab Chingri, Moge wala Martaban meat and Kerala rice, it was a satisfying meal. The mutton was topped with lentils but somehow did not add any extra flavour to it. The Bengali prawn curry, cooked and served inside a green coconut (Daab Chingri) was succulent and stuffed with spices. Pairing it with the rice did justice to the whole experience.Their in-house desserts – DoubleTree Choco Chip Cookie Cup, Broken Cookie Sundae and Cookie Sandwich Mousse Sandwich – are beautiful

and satiating. Cost for two: `1,800 (approx)