What’s in Store for 2020?

In the new year, gear up for cloud gaming, new consoles, newer games and hopefully, Inclusion  

Published: 28th December 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:31 AM

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Like a song on loop, another year dawns in videogames — with new console releases, game sequels, long pending releases of games which have been hyped for the last few years, and slight advancements in graphics. Are the changes merely superficial as I skeptically quip? Here’s an optimistic list of the anticipated videogame trends in 2020.

The ‘we don’t need to look out of our phones anymore’ trend: Phone screens are getting conveniently larger, and Nintendo made the world realise that handheld gaming wasn’t out of fashion anymore. Apple Arcade has just started their mobile gaming content experience, expected to grow in 2020 too. Even the PUBG mobile hit didn’t go unnoticed by developers, with even Call of Duty releasing a free-to-play mobile version of their famous first-person-shooter!

The ‘This would work if we actually had reliable internet with considerable speed in India’ trend: None of us are really sure how they intend it to take it forward, but its now public news that Facebook has PlayGiga, Microsoft has XCloud, Google launched Stadia, and PS Now has also been in action on the down low. Perhaps 2020 would be the year when we uncover the mystery of ‘cloud gaming’ and its unknown benefits.

The ‘We don’t want console wars only because it is better for sales’ trend: Emboldened by the success of Fortnite, Xbox and PS might bring this feature to more games in the following years. ‘Robots will take over’: AI has been used in several indie games in the last few years as a feature, to increase replayability. In just 2019, I played a few platformers which had this feature in combat sequences and even in level maps — it’s a great addition which changes the experience of the game every time we play it.

Outside of the gameplay, AI is also used as a training software for competitive games. Even more inclusion: This is a trend that I have been looking forward to every year. Hopefully, 2020 would be the year where all the mainstream games have better representation of female characters, more sensitive storylines, and maybe a lot less violence and a lot more creativity! Let’s hope for a newb year where we learn more from games!

