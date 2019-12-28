Where’s the party tonight?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : We officially have less than a week left of the present decade. And if you’re still wondering what the best way to bring in the new year and decade is, don’t worry. Here’s our roundup of some of the parties happening around town. You can head to Lord of The Drinks to bring in the new year with a glamorous touch with a Vegas-style casino-themed party. It will have an opening act by DJ Bony followed by an evening of hip hop, house, techno and Bollywood by VDJ Talon.

If being healthy is your resolution for the new year, there’s no better way to celebrate the end of the decade than with a meal prepared by slow cooking experts. Radisson Bengaluru City Centre is organising a SLO’ Food Co.2 on December 31, where you can dig into dishes such as Mexican Roasted Fish Vera Cruz Salsa, Changrezi Raan, and many more along with unlimited drinks.

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield’s The Glamorous Gala Dinner offers guests a feast with a buffet spread accompanied with an unlimited pour of premium liquor on December 31, 7pm onwards. Similarly, Courtyard by Marriott ORR Bengaluru’s Aura 2.0 promises a memorable New Year’s eve with a stay after the party and check out post their breakfast buffet. Party the night away with live dhol with DJs and unlimited food and beverage on December 31, 8pm onwards.

If sky is the limit for the party animal in you, attend The Bier Library’s ‘Under the Sky’ party with DJ Kashikoi, Bajaow and DJ Kavtinaa on December 31, 8pm onwards. You could also try Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore’s spread of unlimited food and drinks at The Bengaluru Brasserie. Party all night at the Liquid Bar with DJ Chris, Electro Smashers, alongside live music.