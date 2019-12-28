Wholesale chain moves HC against BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro Cash and Carry India Private Limited has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the circular issued by BBMP, stating that the name plates of business establishments should have 60% Kannada text. Declining to pass interim order of stay, vacation bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit on Friday asked the petitioner to move the matter before regular bench for necessary relief. The petitioner said, though BBMP had stated that it wouldn’t take action in respect of similar ciruclars issued in July 2017 and July 2018, the Commissioner issued another order in 2019.