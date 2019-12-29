As trees face axe, green warriors rally online

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Tree Committee having started spot inspection for axing of a whopping 3,559 trees across the city for Metro and road widening works, citizens have expectedly come forward to save the green cover. The Heritage Beku group led the way and started an online petition named #TimeforOxygenMasks? Leave Our 4000 Green Citizens Alone and Explore Alternatives on Saturday. It received about 400 signatures in a day. The group said only 4 per cent of the tree cover is left in the city right now and it is shocking that close to 4,000 trees are on the “butcher’s block.” It said a PIL on the green cover had been filed by the Bangalore Environs Trust (BET) and the High Court had said no cutting of trees could take place until the tree census was completed.

On Friday, the spot inspection started for axing 115 trees in UM Kaval forest patch of Kaggalipura Range for Metro Rail, 377 trees for widening NH 209 in Kaggalipura range, 1,882 trees for widening the road between NICE road and Magadi road under KSHIP-3 project. On Saturday, inspection was done for the axing 129 trees for Metro work in Kadugodi reserve forest patch and 1,116 trees for a road widening project in Yelahanka, KR Puram.

Priya Chetty Rajagopal, founder of Heritage Beku, said, “We stand for our green cover. This is our third such campaign to save trees in the city. For the Dairy Circle stretch (of the Metro), BMRCL was supposed to axe trees and we demanded a public consultation and for the first time it (public consultation) did take place. But in this case, there is lack of transparency. Nobody knew about this order coming. And 3,339 trees is a huge number and we have to protect them.”

Prabha Dev, an active member of the group said, “We have been standing against the cutting down of trees from the time the steel flyover project was initiated. BMRCL and KRDCL are always in a rush. They need to check on land acquisition and many other things. Then why look at trees first? And how can the Tree Committee examine about 4,000 trees in just two days? There are no representatives from civic society in the committee.”

Tree doctor Vijay Nishanth said, “The number is really shocking. We are waiting for the Tree Committee report and we will then take a call. In earlier road expansion projects where trees had to be felled, it was said that trees would be planted. But so far nothing is done. And we need to ensure plantation takes place.” While the final decision on the number of trees to be axed and translocated will be taken on January 21, the group stated that translocation does not have a good success rate.

