Home Cities Bengaluru

As trees face axe, green warriors rally online

The Heritage Beku group’s petition seeking to save foliage receives about 400 signatures on Day One

Published: 29th December 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the Tree Committee having started spot inspection for axing of a whopping 3,559 trees across the city for Metro and road widening works, citizens have expectedly come forward to save the green cover. The Heritage Beku group led the way and started an online petition named #TimeforOxygenMasks? Leave Our 4000 Green Citizens Alone and Explore Alternatives on Saturday. It received about 400 signatures in a day. The group said only 4 per cent of the tree cover is left in the city right now and it is shocking that close to 4,000 trees are on the “butcher’s block.”  It said a PIL on the green cover had been filed by the Bangalore Environs Trust (BET) and the High Court had said no cutting of trees could take place until the tree census was completed. 

On Friday, the spot inspection started for axing 115 trees in UM Kaval forest patch of Kaggalipura Range for Metro Rail, 377 trees for widening NH 209 in Kaggalipura range, 1,882 trees for widening the road between NICE road and Magadi road under KSHIP-3 project. On Saturday, inspection was done for the axing 129 trees for Metro work in Kadugodi reserve forest patch and 1,116 trees for a road widening project in Yelahanka, KR Puram.  

Priya Chetty Rajagopal, founder of Heritage Beku, said, “We stand for our green cover. This is our third such campaign to save trees in the city. For the Dairy Circle stretch (of the Metro), BMRCL was supposed to axe trees and we demanded a public consultation and for the first time it (public consultation) did take place. But in this case, there is lack of transparency. Nobody knew about this order coming. And 3,339 trees is a huge number and we have to protect them.”

Prabha Dev, an active member of the group said, “We have been standing against the cutting down of trees from the time the steel flyover project was initiated. BMRCL and KRDCL are always in a rush. They need to check on land acquisition and many other things. Then why look at trees first? And how can the Tree Committee examine about 4,000 trees in just two days? There are no representatives from civic society in the committee.”

Tree doctor Vijay Nishanth said, “The number is really shocking. We are waiting for the Tree Committee report and we will then take a call. In earlier road expansion projects where trees had to be felled, it was said that trees would be planted. But so far nothing is done. And we need to ensure plantation takes place.” While the final decision on the number of trees to be axed and translocated will be taken on January 21, the group stated that translocation does not have a good success rate.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs that are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp