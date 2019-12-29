Bengaluru traffic department partners with actor Yash for awareness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have used the popularity of actor Yash to spread safety awareness for the New Year. The police department released three videos on Saturday, just three days before New Year, urging people not to drink and drive. This was the first time that BTP has partnered with any celebrity.

B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), told TNIE that they approached the actor and he agreed instantly.

He also extended his support to spread such messages in the future. It has not been decided whether to make him the brand ambassador or not.

The department is also contemplating if any other celebrities can be signed up to create awareness.

The minute-long videos have been made in Kannada and have also got the film board certification. They will be circulated on all social media platforms and will be aired in movie theatres and on television and radio. The video is already on YouTube, and according to traffic police officials, it received tremendous response.

In the video, the actor is appealing to people to follow rules, not to drink and drive and be safe as life is precious and one day's adventure can prove dangerous. He is also urging people to party safe, since it is the time for new goals and new hopes, and not to take risk.

He requests people to be cautious, use public transport if they are inebriated, use a cab or ask a friend who is not drunk to drive.