Home Cities Bengaluru

Burglary insurance policy applicable to modern-day theft: Consumer Forum 

A consumer forum in the city ruled that an insurance company cannot reject a claim under ‘Burglary Declaration Policy’ for a theft on the grounds that it does not fall under the definition of burglary

Published: 29th December 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A consumer forum in the city ruled that an insurance company cannot reject a claim under ‘Burglary Declaration Policy’ for a theft on the grounds that it does not fall under the definition of burglary.Taking note of the change in the pattern of crimes, Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed the United India Insurance Company to pay Rs 3.47 lakh to Mobile Next Tele Services, where the loss of mobile handsets had taken place. 

Allowing in part a complaint filed by the firm, the forum comprising president S L Patil and member P K Shantha said in its judgment dated December 19 that the insurance company conveniently overlooked the ‘ingenious ways’ of present day burglars where locks are broken without apparent violence and force. Quoting a survey report of the insurance company, it said the claimant’s estimated loss is Rs 8.08 lakh and the net adjusted loss is Rs 3.47 lakh. “Therefore, the insurance company is directed to pay the amount along with a litigation cost of Rs 5,000”, the forum said in the order.  

On January 18, 2007, miscreants brok into the shop, located in Jayamahal Extension and took away mobile handsets. The jurisdictional police registered a case under Section 457 and 380 of the IPC. However, police failed to nab the offenders and a ‘B’ report was filed. But the commission of the offence was established in the investigation. 

Subsequently, the complainant approached the insurance company. But it rejected the claim saying it was a theft and not burglary as defined in the terms of the policy. It had said that forcible entry into and out of the premises had not occurred. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs that are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp