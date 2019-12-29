Home Cities Bengaluru

Frothing lakes: SC panel member moots less phosphorous in soaps

The National Green Tribunal on December 18 said that less phosphorus means less weeds in water bodies. However, this has not yet been understood by state government agencies and industries.

Published: 29th December 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Bellandur Lake has been in the news for frequent fires and frothing | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Green Tribunal on December 18 said that less phosphorus means less weeds in water bodies. However, this has not yet been understood by state government agencies and industries. Now, a member of the Supreme Court solid waste management committee has taken strict note of the pathetic condition of Bellandur and Varthur lakes, especially the pollution levels, and has suggested that the phosphorus content in soaps and detergents be reduced. 

It has got the support of the NGT-constituted committee on the two crucial lakes and has also caught the attention of the members of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Even as many requests have been made since 1998 by city-based experts and MPs to the ministry of environment and forests, little has been done. At the NGT committee meeting held on Friday, locals and members of Whitefield Rising also raised the issue and got the support of the committee instantly that only a maximum of 2.2 per cent phosphorus should be used in soaps and detergents. The issue has been raised just ahead of the national conference on soaps and detergents being held in Chennai. 

“It has been noted that phosphorous is the main nutrient for growth of water plants like algae and water hyacinth. Synthetic detergents are found to be majorly responsible for phosphorous in water bodies,” said a member. MP P C Mohan told TNSE that he had already raised this issue in the Parliament. “Reducing the use of phosphor in soaps and detergents will help all water bodies in the country,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Bengaluru lakes Pollution
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs that are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp