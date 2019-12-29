Frothing lakes: SC panel member moots less phosphorous in soaps

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Green Tribunal on December 18 said that less phosphorus means less weeds in water bodies. However, this has not yet been understood by state government agencies and industries. Now, a member of the Supreme Court solid waste management committee has taken strict note of the pathetic condition of Bellandur and Varthur lakes, especially the pollution levels, and has suggested that the phosphorus content in soaps and detergents be reduced.

It has got the support of the NGT-constituted committee on the two crucial lakes and has also caught the attention of the members of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Even as many requests have been made since 1998 by city-based experts and MPs to the ministry of environment and forests, little has been done. At the NGT committee meeting held on Friday, locals and members of Whitefield Rising also raised the issue and got the support of the committee instantly that only a maximum of 2.2 per cent phosphorus should be used in soaps and detergents. The issue has been raised just ahead of the national conference on soaps and detergents being held in Chennai.

“It has been noted that phosphorous is the main nutrient for growth of water plants like algae and water hyacinth. Synthetic detergents are found to be majorly responsible for phosphorous in water bodies,” said a member. MP P C Mohan told TNSE that he had already raised this issue in the Parliament. “Reducing the use of phosphor in soaps and detergents will help all water bodies in the country,” he said.