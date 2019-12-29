Take Metro till 2 am on New Year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anticipating a huge demand from crowds expected to converge on the Central Business District to take part in New Year eve revelry, the BMRCL will extend Metro train services from the usual deadline of 11.30 pm to 2 am (on January 1, 2020). According to an official press release, trains will operate at a frequency of 15 minutes on both Purple Line and Green Line during the extended hours.

The timing of the last trains from the terminating stations will be as follows: Baiyappanahalli - 1.35 am; Mysore Road - 1.:40 am; Nagasandra - 1.30 am; and Yelachenahalli Metro station - 1.35 am. The last train will leave Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station (Majestic) in all the four directions at 2 am.

During the extended hours, only paper tickets will be issued from MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations to any Metro station at a flat rate of Rs 50. No tokens will be issued from these three stations.The paper tickets will also be available for purchase in advance from 8 pm on December 31 at all Metro stations, but they will be valid only for travel during the extended period from the three specified stations.

Smart Card holders can travel as usual with the normal discounted fares even during the extended period, the release said. Tokens are permitted at all other Metro stations barring these three, it added.