A classical affair

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recently-held concert in the city saw musicians from different streams – vocalist and playback singer Ronkini Gupta, percussionist A Sivamani and violinist Dr. L Subramaniam – come to take the same stage one after the other. Titled TRIVAT, the event was an inaugural initiative by HCL towards promoting and nurturing Indian classical performing arts. Held at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhawan, Millers Road, the event was attended by 1,200 music enthusiasts in the city.

Gupta, who was the first to take to stage, performed Raag Bihag, followed by a Madhya Lay Rupak Bandish and a Drut lay Teentaal Bandish. She was accompanied by Ashish Ragwanion Tablaand Ghulam Ali on Sarangi.

Shivamani kept the audience engaged with his solo act while Subramaniam, who is also a Padma Bhushan recipient, ended the night on a high with his concluding act. He was accompanied by Atul Raninga and Frijo Francis on keyboard, Alwyn Fernandes on guitar, Keith Peters on bass guitar, Prasad Kulkarni on drums, Supriya Bhattacharya on congo and dholak, Tanmoy Bose on tabla and DSR Murthy on mridangam.

HCL has also conducted such concerts in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Lucknow, Nagpur, Madurai and Chennai in India, and New York and San Francisco in the US. Bengaluru was the 11th such city to host the event.