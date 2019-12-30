BBMP marshals rescue cow stuck in Varthur Lake

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team of five Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshals rescued a cow from Varthur Lake on Saturday. The locals, on seeing the cow stuck inside the lake, informed the marshals who conducted the rescue operation.

“With the water being drained out, there is only slush remaining around the lake, which is causing such mishaps,” said Jagadish Reddy, ma member of Varthur Lake Rising.

Marshals were informed about the incident by locals around 4.30 pm, and the moment they were informed, they rushed to the spot to see the cow’s entire body was stuck inside the slush, while its head could be seen. The marshals went to the JCB drivers who were carrying out diversion channel work and asked

them for help to remove the accumulated slush. “It took some time for the slush to be removed and once the done, we went ahead with the rescue operation”, said Rajan,a marshal.

Rajan said, “After we removed the cow, we washed it and handed over to its owner.” Reddy said, “It is unfortunate that two such incidents had taken place. Fencing should be down around the lake in order to bring in safety and secure the area from illegal activities.”