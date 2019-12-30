City artists to conduct meet-ups for art exchange

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is getting a new interesting space for artists. Art Exchange Community Bengaluru is launching artist meet-ups on the first Sunday of every month.The idea of art exchange evolved from a group of professionals and art enthusiasts. “We often meet in a group and make art,” says Datar, who is present on Instagram as Mr Meadow. “Many a times, we liked each other’s work and started exchanging it. Then we learnt that there are such communities abroad, and that they are are quite well connected. So we thought about making it a large community, and reaching out to more artists to exchange art physically,” Datar, a digital marketing professional who loves to paint and make sculptures, adds, talking about how many artistes exchange artworks digitally on the social media. “People share their paintings and other creative works and designs through Instagram. Even we have done it several times. However, this is the first time in the city that artists will come together to exchange artworks physically,” he says.

“We started out as a community of artists. We have been bringing the artworks that we create, and we exchange it with the other members. Now, we are expanding the thought to organise open events for everyone to attend. People can bring any artwork, be it a doodle, cartoon, sketch, painting or sculpture for the exchange meet-up,” says Vishal M, a marketing professional who will be bringing his poems to the event.

There is no entry fee for attending the meet-up. Participants can also create their works on the spot. It will also include jam sessions. Akshay Singh, whose pursues singing as a hobby, considers this a great opportunity for upcoming artistes like him. “I look forward to interacting with new artistes. I am going to present jazz music improvisation. It’s interesting to lead jam sessions with new musicians,” he says.

The first meeting will be held at Cubbon Park on January 5. The event will be hosted at different places in the city every month. Interested persons can register their names on artexchangebangalore.com.