Ringing in new year with food & Drinks

BENGALURU: Celebrate the inception of a new decade at Felix Alter Ego’s special night.The event will include unlimited servings of bar bites, free-flowing cocktails, bottle service and a private VIP section.

All the women in the house will be given surprise goodies to celebrate New Year’s eve and everyone gets to take home after-party snacks to end the night. Entry fee for single women is Rs 2,599, while stag entry costs Rs 2,999 and couples can attend after sjelling out Rs 5, 499/

The party will offer unlimited liquor and food, live countdown, midnight champagne toast, goodies, fire flair bartending and sparkling outdoor arena. The menu will consist of spiced chilli cottage cheese, Thai veg skeewers with Korean glaze, spicy mac and cheese poppers with cheddar queso, sundried chicken tikka with cilantro mayo and more.

Drinks will include Blenders Pride Reseve, Smirnoff Vodka, Old Monk, Bacardi White Rum, Simba Beer and others.The event will be held on December 31 at Alter Ego, 1 MG Lido Mall, Trinity Circle.