Stringing along

Dhaatu International Puppetry Festival will feature puppet shows and workshops from artistes from places far and near, including Odisha, Manipur, Italy,  Myanmar and Egypt

Published: 30th December 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Myanmar Marionette Show (above); Anupama Hoskere with a doll (below, left); Gian Carlo’s puppets

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s a chance for you to fulfil some hidden desires, like making someone dance to your tunes, or pulling some strings. Literally, we mean. The upcoming Dhaatu International Puppetry Festival will also host workshops from acclaimed global puppeteers who will showcase the various techniques involved in this art form.  

This year, the annual festival has a wider line-up of shows, including several foreign participants. “Our focus is to widen public awareness on forms of traditional puppetry. And, we don’t mean the art form from only Karnataka. We try to include as many puppetry forms as possible,” says Anupama Hoskere, the founder of the Bengaluru-based puppetry theatre, Dhaatu.
Apart from shows and workshops, the event will also host a puppet parade on the inauguration day. For the parade, people can bring their own puppets. The three-day event will include shows of string puppets, shadow puppets and rod puppets.

Among those who will participate in the event this year are artistes from countries such as Myanmar, Egypt, and Italy, Indian puppeteers from Odisha, Manipur, and Gujarat. “One of the main highlights of this year is that we could invite puppeteers whom we have wished to include in the festival for a long time. Among others, Gian Carlo from Italy will talk about the various methods used in controlling puppets with hands. Getting guidelines from such globally-acclaimed puppeteers is a compliment to the festival, and it shows how this event has evolved over the last 12 years,” Hoskere adds.

Carlo is looking forward to his second journey to India. “We are excited because this is the first time we are conducting a performance and workshop at the same time. We are also very happy to get a chance to meet puppeteers from other countries and cultures, like Myanmar and Egypt,” says Carlo.
Mansingh Zala, a puppeteer from Gujarat, is going to perform a play called Life Larger Than a Dream, which is based on the life of Swami Vivekananda. “Our show features rod puppetry, but it will also include some scenes with string puppets and actors. Another highlight in our show is that we will be using neon lights,” Zala, who is a part of Meher The Troupe, explains.

A troupe from Myanmar will present scenes from the Ramayana, preceded by an introduction to their traditional dance forms, including candlelight dance.The puppet theatre from Egypt will present a string puppet show based on The Thousand and One Nights, which is also called The Arabian Nights.
The puppet festival will be held from January 3-5 at JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar.

Event attractions
 Nokuvidya Pavakali by Renjini KS from Kerala
 Marionette Show by Nives Valsechi and Gian Carlo from Italy
 Myanmar Marionette Show by Ma Ma Naing
 Kandhei Nach, rod puppetry by Utkal Biswakarma Kalakunja, Odisha
 Neon Lights Puppet Show by Mansigh Zala, Meher The Troupe, Gujarat
 Shadow Puppet Show by The Bommalata Group, Telangana
 String puppet show by Elmahroussa Company, Cairo, Egypt
 String puppet show by Anupama Hoskere, Dhaatu

