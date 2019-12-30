Home Cities Bengaluru

Will it be third time lucky for BBMP standing committee elections?

BBMP officials said that the three-day mourning for Pejawar Swamiji’s death will not affect the elections.

Published: 30th December 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 06:33 AM

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office in Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office in Bengaluru (Photo | Express)

BENGALURU: Will the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) 12 Standing Committee elections happen on Monday or not? If BBMP sources are to be believed, the answer is, 80 percent ‘no’.This is because, so far, no party-wise meetings have been conducted and no names have been discussed too.

BBMP officials said that the three-day mourning for Pejawar Swamiji’s death will not affect the elections. The absence of BBMP Regional Commissioner Harsha Gupta, will also have no effect as Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman, Tushar Girinath, is holding additional charge.

“There have been no meetings and no mention of names too. None of the councilors visit the BBMP head office. If the elections aren’t held even this time, then it will be the third time in a row and the first time in the history of BBMP. Looking at the present condition, 80 per cent chances are that elections will get cancelled and postponed once again,” a BBMP source said.

To ensure that elections are held, at least 11 nominations must be filed for the 12 posts. There are 198 councilors and filing of nominations is from 8.30 am to 9.30 am.

Hence, if till 9.30 am, the minimum nominations are not filed, then the elections will get postponed once again.

The first time, they were postponed was when the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections were held. The second time, they were postponed on December 4, just ahead of the bypolls, when not even one candidate filed a nomination.The 12 standing committees are Taxation and Finance, Town Planning and Improvement, Public Health, Major Public Works, Ward Level Works, Education, Appeals, Accounts, Social Justice and Welfare, Horticulture, Markets and Establishments and Administrative Reforms and their term ended on December 4.

TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
