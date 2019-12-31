86-yr-old swears by pocket calendar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when gadgets and AI rule the world, M Y Dodamani makes unique pocket calendars for people’s convenience. “It is less time-consuming compared to any gadget and people find it easier to understand.” He added that it is also eco-friendly as requires just a small piece of paper. Dodamani, 86, a member of Karnataka Language Commission, has been making this every year since 1976. The calendar is available in English and Kannada.