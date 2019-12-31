Bringing on a hearty laughter riot

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With painted faces and big red noses, six clowns took the audience on a laughter marathon at the International clown festival 2019 at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar, on Sunday. The line-up for the festival included globally acclaimed clowns such as Flubber, who was also the producer of the festival, along with Bungles, Jho and Pat, Timmyto, and Toto. With funny combination of gags and acrobatics, they put up a captivating show that had the crowd cracking up.

Parents, too, left all their inhibitions and sang and danced with the clowns. “We always wanted a show where children as well as adults can have fun. So I made sure that the intellect level doesn’t come down,” says Flubber aka Martin D’Souza, who started the festival 10 years ago. The Mumbai-based artiste has been performing for 30 years and has a team of 100 clowns in Mumbai, called Punchinellos.

Soon there was a wrestling match that broke out on stage between Bungles, who hails from the USA, and Timmyto from Mexico. While Bungles practises puppetry, prop building, pie throwing and performing, Timmyto aka Oscar Flores comes from a family of circus clowns and has been performing since the age of five. Keeping the political satire in mind, the match was called ‘Big match between USA and Mexico’. But it was nothing like the name suggested. It began with the theme song, Gonna Fly Now, of Sylvester Stallone’s movie Rocky, playing in the background, while two clowns did what they do the best – made people laugh with their antics.

Bungles, who has been a clown for over 35 years, says even if he has performed shows in several countries, the best part about being a clown is how people relate to him everywhere. “Laughter is universal. Of course, there are some language constraints and cultural sensitivities, but a smile in every country is the same,” he says, adding that as a professional, he tries to keep the level of his upcoming acts higher than the previous performance. “When I plan a skit with someone with a different energy level, rather than matching up to them, I utilise their energy to bring out something funnier,” he tells CE.

All the clowns echo the thought that such festivals help in giving them recognition. “We’ve seen ups and down, but at the end of the day, we get a good night’s sleep because of the joy we bring to someone,” adds Bungles, who is the founder of American Clown Academy.

The crowd was also enamoured by Peruvian clowns Jho aka Joel Roque Loco, and Pat aka Patty Circo Loco. Jho comes from a famous circus family. He has been performing since he was three, and is versatile in disciplines such as balances, high wire, unicycle and juggling. On the other hand, Pat has a fun horse-riding act in the circus. US-based Toto aka Ron Johnson Jr started clowning at the age of 10, and also holds classes and workshops on clowning.