CBI raids premises of IRS officer, five others including two former I-T officers in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted searches at the premises of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and a former deputy commissioner of Income Tax (DCIT) and the-then assistant commissioner of Income Tax (ACIT), who were then working in the Investigation Wing of the Income Tax Department, Bengaluru in an ongoing investigation of a case related to a scam.

The CBI also searched the premises of three private persons at eight locations including five in Bengaluru and one each in Karwar in Karnataka and Hosur in Tamil Nadu.



During investigation, the CBI found that the two former I-T officers had conducted searches at the offices of a private company in Bengaluru in 2017. "The accused government officers had allegedly not taken action with regard to deduction of TDS on interest payments and the huge cash payment entries in the books of accounts of the searched group of entities," said the CBI spokesperson.



"The bank accounts, which were frozen after the I-T searches were allegedly defrozen after the managing director of the searched group of entities allegedly paid huge bribes to the two accused officers. The CBI on August 30 this year had registered a case and had filed two charge sheets against 22 accused including the directors and members of the said group of entities along with five group companies based at Bengaluru," he added.