Ho, ho, ho...jingle bells continue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year Inorbit Mall, Whitefield elevated the spirit of Christmas with their weeklong celebrations where people got an opportunity to meet and greet their favourite cartoon characters and also sing Christmas carols with Santa Claus and his elves. It was an absolute joy and surprises when Inorbit Mall, Whitefield redefined the X-mas spirit with an ultimate feel at a cartoon wonderland.

The Christmas spirit was loaded with fun, laughter and loads of surprises alongside clicking some of the best selfies with your ever adored cartoon characters like Scooby- Doo Powerpuff Girls, Tom and Jerry, Dexter and a many more. Kids from all age groups were in for total stardom when they not only came face to face, and greeted their dreamt about cartoon stars but also got a chance to witness Santa Claus and his parade happily across the mall premises. Fun-packed Christmas workshop for kids like Christmas tree decoration, Christmas card making were a few among the other cool activities that were lined up for kids and their parents to provide them with the best family time needed. Many people won amazing surprise gifts after their participation in the numerous games and shopping over than `500 in this Christmas-themed wonderland. The lengthy but actionpacked event wrapped up on a very rejoiceful note with smiling faces on all old and young present.