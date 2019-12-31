Home Cities Bengaluru

Ho, ho, ho...jingle bells continue

The lengthy but actionpacked event wrapped up on a very rejoiceful note with smiling faces on all old and young present.

Published: 31st December 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year Inorbit Mall, Whitefield elevated the spirit of Christmas with their weeklong celebrations where people got an opportunity to meet and greet their favourite cartoon characters and also sing Christmas carols with Santa Claus and his elves. It was an absolute joy and surprises when Inorbit Mall, Whitefield redefined the X-mas spirit with an ultimate feel at a cartoon wonderland.

The Christmas spirit was loaded with fun, laughter and loads of surprises alongside clicking some of the best selfies with your ever adored cartoon characters like Scooby- Doo Powerpuff Girls, Tom and Jerry, Dexter and a many more. Kids from all age groups were in for total stardom when they not only came face to face, and greeted their dreamt about cartoon stars but also got a chance to witness Santa Claus and his parade happily across the mall premises. Fun-packed Christmas workshop for kids like Christmas tree decoration, Christmas card making were a few among the other cool activities that were lined up for kids and their parents to provide them with the best family time needed. Many people won amazing surprise gifts after their participation in the numerous games and shopping over than `500 in this Christmas-themed wonderland. The lengthy but actionpacked event wrapped up on a very rejoiceful note with smiling faces on all old and young present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp