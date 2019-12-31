IISc professors highlight fault in mobility plan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Professors of transportation engineering department of the Indian Institute of Science has submitted a technical review of the draft Comprehensive Mobility Plan to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.The report highlighted shortcomings in several project works such as parking and pedestrian facilities, data on commuters using BMTC, BMRCL and other modes of transport.

According to the report, no separate mode has been calibrated or used in evaluating scenarios. “About 56 per cent of passengers are dispersing through buses. Shares of passenger dispersal by walk and autorickshaw are about 39 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. Since authors have referred to a number of secondary sources for data, it will be helpful if the reference report from which these figures are obtained is cited,” it said. “There is no mention of the technique used for traffic assignment,” it added.

BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth had earlier told TNIE that the planning of CMP was done along with iDECK and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. The plan is currently open to public comments as part of the public consultation process.