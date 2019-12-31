Love for the fast track

Simran Ahuja By

BENGALURU: There’s no sweeter sound than the rev of an engine for Sujeet Kumar. So much so that the hospitality professional goes to one venue every year to watch a Formula One race live. “Watching it on TV is great too but something about hearing that sound live is amazing. You never get tired of hearing it,” says Kumar, the general manager at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway. So far, Kumar has covered 6-7 circuits, including those at Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, which was his first live event over a decade ago. “The experience was good enough for me to promise myself to do it again every year,” he says, adding that he is currently trying to make arrangements to watch a race in Melbourne in March.

According to him, since he can’t watch every match live, he does try to catch them on screen every Sunday at a city pub with his friends. While some accompany him for a live race too, there have also been times when Kumar has gone solo and managed just fine. “You’re bound to find other enthusiasts at the stadium,” says the Ferrari fan. “And when you find someone who likes the same team or car as you, you tend to form an unsaid bond with them. It’s a gentleman’s bond,” he laughs.

Kumar’s love for racing goes way back to when he wanted to be a fighter pilot for the Indian Air Force. Calling racing a natural parallel to flying, he recalls the times his father took him to a track in Chennai. The annual ritual soon became his yearly highlight, which led to a gradual exposure and interest to F1 in 1993. But it wasn’t just the risk or speed factor that drew him in. “It’s as much about the skill and strategy they display too. It’s like man versus machine out there,” says Kumar, an alumnus of Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Manipal.

Having inherited the love for the sport from his father, Kumar, 49, still discusses F1 and the teams that won with him. Now, his father, 83, sometimes chides him for the money spent on watching the race live. Kumar shares that he spends about $500 on tickets, which takes him as close as 50 metres to the track. “It is an expensive sport,” he admits, adding, “Which is why I keep the tickets as a souvenir.” But those aren’t the only memorabilia he collects. Kumar also buys a cap from almost every circuit he visits, since the design is different at every one.

His love for speed isn’t just a major stress killer but has also taught him some valuable life skills, the biggest being the determination of the driver and the team to win. “Staying safe might leave you behind. Taking risks is important, but at the same time, you learn that there’s a fine line between taking risks and gambling. This sport shows you how to take calculated risks.”