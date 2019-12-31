Home Cities Bengaluru

Postal dept staffers held for peddling

They were importing narcotic substances through parcels from the Netherlands and Denmark

Published: 31st December 2019 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths attached to anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested four employees of postal department on the charge of drug peddling. They were importing narcotic substances through parcels from the Netherlands, Denmark and USA and were selling it to drug peddlers in the city. The police have seized narcotic substances like 339 ecstacy tablets, 10 grams of MDMA crystals, 30 gram brown sugar which are estimated to be worth Rs 20 lakh, from them

The accused are identified as H Subba (34), a resident of Sriramapura, Ramesh Kumar (47) of Devarachikkanahalli, Syed Majeed Ahmed (54) of RT Nagar and Vijayarajan (58) of Nagawara. The accused who were earlier working at general post office (GPO) were recently transferred to Chamarajpet branch.

The racket involving postal department employees came to be known after two college dropouts were arrested by CCB police recently. When quizzed, the duo revealed about their involvement leading to their arrest.

“Ramesh Kumar the postal assistant is the kingpin at whose behest the co-accused were working in conduit to run the racket. They were checking all the parcels and couriers received at the office. If they found narcotics in them, they were concealing the information without reporting it to their higherups. They were selling them to drug peddlers. Some of the drug peddlers took their help to import narcotics from foreign countries,” the police said. A case is registered at Kempegowda Nagar police station.

