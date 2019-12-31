Spread music, not hatred

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With so many overwhelming news surrounding CAA and NRC, city musicians organised a concert, Music for Harmony, at Peer Rangasthala to spread the message of togetherness. Held on Sunday, the event also marked the birth anniversary of legendary Kannada poet Kuvempu. Artistes like singer MD Pallavi, writer Zui Kumar Reddy, classical musician Gurupriya Atreya, theatre artiste Kafeel Jafri and rock band Thermal and a Quarter came performed at the event.

Pallavi, who spearheaded the campaign to bring them together, said she believes that if music has the power to bring peace, it can also bring agitation among people. “I sang a couple of Kannada songs written by Kuvempu. He was vocal about shedding the barrier of caste and religion. According to him, the only God we need to bow down to is this motherland,” said Pallavi, who also sang some poems by Shishunala Sharif, the mystic Sufi poet of Karnataka.

In another line-up for the evening, Lucknow-born Jafri, who is currently living in Bengaluru, shared a few shayaris. Having lived in Lucknow for some time, he also shared some anecdotes about peace and harmony among people from different religions living there. Classical musician Atreya also sang one song by Kuvempu, which had a strong message against the caste system.

While these were some of the tributes paid to legendary poets, Bengaluru-born rockband Thermal and a Quarter played their rock special to keep the evening going. “Music has always helped in bridging gaps and spreading love. We, as a band, have always spoken our views through our music. This time, we want one nation,” says Bruce Mani, guitarist and vocalist of the rock band.

Though the event was announced to public a day in advance, around 350 people came up to support the cause.