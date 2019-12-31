The plan is currently open to public comments as part of public consultation process.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elections to the 12 standing committees of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been deferred for the third consecutive time in a row. This time on Monday (December 30).

This has caused the BBMP a major embarrassment as the corporators did not follow the democratic procedure, said a senior BBMP official.

BBMP Regional Commissioner in-charge Tushar Girinth, told media on Monday, that since no one came to file nominations till the scheduled time of 9.30 am, the elections have been postponed. He said that a notification was also duly issued, but no one turned up even after that.