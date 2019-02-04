Home Cities Bengaluru

45 cases of RTE quota violations per month, says task force

Despite receiving money from the government to provide free education until the age of 14, the schools illegally charge Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 annually.

Published: 04th February 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Right to Education (RTE) task force, run by five NGOs in Karnataka, receives 45 complaints per month about private schools in Bengaluru, which charge tuition fees from parents who apply through the quota.

Despite receiving money from the government to provide free education until the age of 14, the schools illegally charge Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 annually.

Nagasimha Rao, coordinator and state convenor of RTE task force, said, “As per the RTE act, private schools should not charge for tuition, uniforms and books. Parents who are handloom workers, sweepers, auto drivers, construction labourers, office peons, etc earn Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per month.”

Rao added that schools expect them to pay Rs 10,000-Rs 30,000 for the annual school fee. In addition, they make demands about having to buy a specific brand of sports shoes for the child, which costs around Rs 5,000, extra pay for dance classes, etc. “In one case that we received, the child was punished because the parents could not pay the fee,” he said. In some of the complaints they received, if the situation becomes unbearable, the child stops attending school.

Complaints ignored

“When parents approach block education officers, their complaints are ignored. They then approach higher-ups in the education department, but no action is taken against the school. The parents finally come to us or the Karnataka State Commissioner for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR),” Rao explained.
Mariswami, former acting chairman and member of KSCPCR, said, “We used to receive at least 100 cases a month from Bengaluru. This is because action is not taken by the education department.”

KSCPCR sends the school a notice and recommends the education department to act against them. Mariswami  said the education department has the power to make the school return the parent’s money and even cancel their licence. “However, they don’t and parents come to us for help,” he added.

PC Jaffer, commissioner, Department of Public Instruction (DPI) said, “The legal position of the department, as per government orders, is that the schools cannot charge for tuition, uniforms, computer classes, library fees, etc if the child has applied through the RTE quota. The complaints are taken up by District Education Regulatory Authority. We have been conducting sensitisation programmes with department officials since 2017 to enforce RTE act actively. There have been cases where schools have been sent notices and fines. The KSCPCR can only recommend complaint cases to us, but action has to be taken by the education department.”

Demands made

The schools expect them to pay Rs 10,000-Rs 30,000 for the annual school fee. In addition, they make demands about having to buy a specific brand of sports shoes for the child that costs around Rs 5,000, pay extra for dance classes, etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTE quota Right to Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp