At Hoskote Lake, fishermen and birds compete for the day’s catch

Pandarinath B By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every year, a massive gathering of birds throng Hoskote Lake, a freshwater body on the Bengaluru-Tirupati highway. However, in recent years, due to a large number of human activity on the lake, the birds have been forced out of their habitat. An increasing number of birds are now heading for greener pastures like Ranganthittu on Mysuru Road, locals say.

The lake plays host to a vast number of birds including pelicans, painted storks, black winged stilts, Egrets, grey herons, ducks and spot-billed ducks. Most of these birds can be seen early in the mornings resting around the lake or trying to catch the day’s food. Already under threat when the lake’s water levels decrease, these birds are now facing the additional threat of fishermen chasing them away and competing with them for fish.

A flock of spot-billed pelicans wait for their catch of fish at Hoskote Lake on the Bengaluru-Tirupati highway; (below right) a black-winged stilt flies along with a pelican | pandarinath b

According to sources, fishermen enter the lake early in the morning and stay there till noon, disturbing and chasing away the birds in the process. These birds are forced to rest in the nearby grasslands, and cannot enter the water until the fishermen leave. Locals also said that apart from fishermen disturbing these birds, more than 1,000 people visit the scenic lake on the weekends and park their vehicles all around the lake, leaving no space for the birds to rest.