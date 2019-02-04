Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP gets government’s nod for Rs 8,015 crore for city projects

The BBMP will soon call tenders for the approved projects under the action plan of 2018-2019 budget.

Published: 04th February 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

According to the action plan prepared by BBMP, `2,331 crore will be allocated for road development works

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans can expect a major boost in civic infrastructure for next three years as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to take up a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of major civic infrastructure projects such as road developments, white topping and storm water drain (SWD) development.

The BBMP had been allotted Rs 2,500 crore in 2018- 2019 state budget by the Siddaramaiah led government, to which the new coalition government sanctioned additional funds of Rs 5,515 crore, making it a total of Rs 8,015 crore available for various projects.

According to the action plan prepared by BBMP, Rs 2,331 crore will be allocated for road development works, Rs 1,400 crore for SWD development and Rs 1,300 crore for white topping of 92 major roads, over the next three years.

The Siddaramaiah-led government had announced allocation for Rs 2,500 crore to take up projects like white topping of all sub-arterial roads, development of 40 lakes, comprehensive development of 100 km of major roads in corporation limits, construction of grade separators at eight junctions, development of 150 km of major water drains, 250 km of footpaths, development of roads in 110 villages, development of 14 roads providing alternative connectivity to ITPL and a multi-storied parking  lot in Gandhi Bazaar.  

The BBMP will soon call tenders for the approved projects under the action plan of 2018-2019 budget. The Karnataka government issued an order for all the said projects on February 1, 2019.An official from BBMP said, “The BBMP will soon float tenders for all these projects for DPR, which will be completed in three months and we can expect the work initiating by December 2019. The project should have started two months earlier but was delayed due to elections and political developments in the state.”

Meanwhile, the BBMP is all set to present its city budget this month and there are theories that the budget in this year may cross Rs 1,400 crore in allocation.

