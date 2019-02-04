Bengaluru active on passive adoption of animals

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Corporate honcho Vaishali Kasture recently became a pet parent for the third time. The only difference between her newest pooch Gumpy and her other pet is that the former continues to reside in Cubbon Park, where Kasture meets him a couple of times a month. “I had two dogs at home and recently lost one, so I couldn’t bring home another. However, passive adoption works well for both of us since my limitations are taken care of and Gumpy continues to enjoy Cubbon Park,” she says.

Other Bengalureans too are turning towards passive adoption to fulfill their dreams of becoming pet parents. The Cubbon Park Canines group recently launched the Virtual Pet Parkies initiative, backed by The CJ Memorial Trust, wherein people can sponsor money to look after the dogs at Cubbon Park. Since its launch in December, 12 dogs have been adopted.

According to Sandhya Madappa, trustee and honorary secretary of CUPA, 28 dogs have been passively adopted across its centres and pet lovers opt for this for various reasons. For example, when Deepa Dumblekar rescued mother-and-son Queenie and Lucky, she was unable to keep these dogs, since her neighbours were protesting. “Things had turned so nasty that we eventually moved into a different house. However, there was no way we could adopt them. So, we handed them over to CUPA and passively adopted them,” she explains. Dumblekar now visits Queenie once every five months, and is regularly kept up-to-date about her through videos sent by the caretaker.

Both CUPA and the Virtual Pet Parkie project charge their sponsors by the month, with each charging `2,000 and `500 a month respectively. These charges go towards food and medication. Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, one of the founding members of Cubbon Park Canines, says, “More than money, it’s about

taking ownership of these dogs and letting people experience the joy of spending time with them,” she says.

Not just puppy love

According to Rajani Badami, a trustee of CUPA, animals lovers aren’t adopting just dogs. Large animals like donkeys, bulls and goats are also seeing takers, who pay `3,000 a month. So far, seven cattles and nine donkeys have been adopted. “Most of the rescued animals are males, since cattle owners abandon them on roads. When visitors come to the facility and see how much these animals are suffering, they choose to sponsor them,” says Badami. Deborah To has been sponsoring a buffalo Cubbon Master (who was christened Cubbon Little when CUPA rescued him, since he was the size of the dog) since 2015. “Most people are aware of the needs of a dog but aren’t as aware about the love that cattle animals need to. Everyone dreams of having a farm but I can’t really take a buffalo home, so this is the next best thing,” she says.