Education, health camps for slum dwellers

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping slum dwellers and their problems in mind, Renuka Vishwanathan, a former bureaucrat-turned-politician from Shanthinagar constituency, identified a few areas to provide them with educational and health facilities.

Her team of volunteers reached out to Rudrabhumi and L R Nagar to conduct a screening to find out what the dwellers require most. They found out that the children lacked education and were not even able to pronounce basic English phonetics. Evening education classes for English and maths are conducted on an on-and-off basis.

“We are planning to provide them with phonetic classes for one semester, from March to May,” said Vishwanathan.Not just educational, a complete medical screening was also done for every member, with records being maintained for future reference. Almost 271 people were tested. The team found out that anaemia, hypertension, diabetes and chronic pain patients were high in number. Also, most children suffer from malnutrition.

Rani Desi, a volunteer, said, “Living in congested areas make people more vulnerable to diseases.”

The patients received free treatment and medication from the Primary Health Care Centre in Domlur area. “We conducted an awareness session about various diseases they could catch and how they could be cautious,” said a doctor from the primary health care centre.

Shivakumar V, a volunteer from ASHA explained that the camp was successful and helped dwellers notice their problems and ways to rectify it.Along with ISRO colony, Gautham colony and A K colony, they also plan to visit Maya Bazar, where they would like to help the handicapped.