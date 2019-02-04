Excruciating cramps could be sign of endometriosis

Tania Thomas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sushmita Chatterjee Datta was 22 when she was diagnosed with endometriosis, which she had always misunderstood for period cramps. “From the age of 13, I would get excruciating pain. In 2000, when I was 22, I felt like someone had stabbed me with a knife,” she recalls.

Her MRI scan revealed an eight-inch in diameter cyst. After a laparoscopy, the condition was diagnosed as grade 4 endometriosis. Apart from the numerous surgeries she has undergone, she has also tried allopathy, acupuncture, and acupressure. “Five years ago, the bleeding and the pain reduced.” However, the release did not last too long and in 2017, she had another pain attack – her ovaries were twisted due to the cysts. “Doctors refused to operate, since the organs could get tampered. Then in a wheelchair, I took a flight to Delhi. where doctors suggested I get rid of the ovary, rectum and everything,” she recalls.

After the surger, her kidney stopped working, which doctors said was a side-effect of endometriosis. Apart from the physical impact on the body, it also affects the individual’s personal life. “I got my attack during my PhD days, which affected my career. Libido also goes down, it affects your sex life. The most problematic part is the everyday trouble and the pain I face.”

What is endometriosis?

A disorder where the tissue that lines the inside of the uterus, grows outside of it. “If it makes you take time off from school or work, then you should see a gynaec,” says Dr Manisha Singh, consultant

OB-GYN.