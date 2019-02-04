Kempe Gowda Layout allottees given bigger sites, billed Rs 6 lakh more

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocker, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is in the process of issuing letters to 180 allottees of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout Phase II, instructing them to cough up additional payment. The BDA says the sites are of larger dimension than what was specified in the allotment letter. This amount needs to be paid before the site owners can get their ownerships certificates.

What’s worse, the rates for the additional portion have been calculated based on charges fixed for premium sites. Altogether, 4,970 allottees, including 2,500 allottees given 30x40 sqft sites, had been given their site numbers on September 25, 2018. However, 180 allottees were given sites measuring 30x50 sqft, billed as ‘odd sites’. These site owners were not intimated about the additional 300 sqft when they were handed their allotment letters, which specified `23,25,002 as the full cost of the site.

A fortnight ago, BDA started issuing letters to these allottees, stating that they need to pay an additional `6,53,000. The BDA has committed a blunder by charging every sqft of the additional area allotted as per the rates for 40x60 sites, thereby, billing each allottee an extra `72,000.

A S Surya Kiran, founder of the NKGL (Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout) Open Forum, states that while a 30x40 sqft site is charged at the rate of `1,980/sqft, the rate for a 40x60 site is `2,350 per sqft. “For the extra 300 sqft, they have billed allottees `2,350 per sqft. Better amenities, including wider roads, are provided with 40x60 sqft sites, and hence, they are priced higher,” he said.

S Vijayakumar, a software professional, allotted an odd site in Block 6 in the Komaghatta area, says, “This is a big blow for all those given such sites. Many have already taken loans for the initial amount specified in the allotment letter, and now, they have to arrange money again. I have already paid my full amount, now I have received a letter from the BDA stating I have to pay more.”

Forum members met top BDA officials twice this week, requesting they be charged as per the the rates charged for 30x40 sqft sites. The BDA has agreed to consider the matter.