Life in a metro...Married, middle-aged and ready to mingle

BENGALURU: Even after the happiest of ending in a romantic movie, people still have to leave the theatre and live a life that is far more complicated than what is shown on screen. Real life is full of uncertainty, confusion, and even sorrow.

In the real world, many people fall in love and get married only to realise too late that they did it with the wrong person. Others, instead, spend all their lives looking for the perfect “rom-com” love, only to find out that it may not exist. Only a small percentage ends and sticks up with the right person. And it’s to mirror this change in society that Bollywood now reflects the genuine confusion and comedy in ordinary people’s lives instead of the well-choreographed and clichéd romantic films popular just a decade ago.

Indian society in metropolitan cities, like Bengaluru, is evolving along lines in the US and Europe. While the 20 years olds now in college have a far more liberated attitude towards sex and relationships, people in their 30s and 40s haven’t given up on looking for true love even when they find themselves stuck in a loveless marriage. Here’s why.

Seeking out old crushes

In Bengaluru, many middle-aged women and men feel that finding a partner online is not only okay but is a preferred way to meet a person. Plentiful internet access means that people can turn to it to form romantic relationships that add spice to their mundane lives.

Often people in their 30s and 40s turn to social networking sites to seek out schoolmates or college friends they had a crush on. They find it easier to express their true feelings for someone they knew as youngsters than they ever could when they were young.

In Bengaluru, online dating is also increasingly popular. Some online dating apps in the city have more than 50,000 registered members. Those who use such sites are of all ages yet a majority are well-educated. Many working professionals use such dating apps and the most active users fall between the ages of 34-49. Clearly, a large number of those who use such sites are married yet it would be a mistake to believe they’re using dating sites and apps simply for sexual gratification. Looking at profiles on extramarital dating sites such as ours (Gleeden) reveals that adults on such sites are usually looking for meaningful relationships.

The number of users on dating sites is expected to continue to grow in 2019. A few reasons for this are that more and more people in their 30’s and 40’s in unhappy marriages are seeking outlets that allow them to form intimate relationships outside marriage and get sexual gratification as well. Many people in their 30s and 40s are unhappy in their marriage believing they got married to the wrong person; extramarital dating sites allow such people to forms bonds that are absent in their marriage and add excitement to their otherwise bored married lives. The decriminalisation of adultery in India will also cause more married adults to use extramarital dating sites in 2019.



Younger and bolder

Those in their late teens and 20s feel far more sexually liberated than the generation that came before them. Many in this demographic, particularly in Bengaluru, are well-educated professionals or come from relatively affluent backgrounds and aren’t shy of using online dating sites to find a long time partner or to indulge in a fling. Young women in Bengaluru today are especially empowered and like to be able to “call the shots” in their relationships. For many such women, this means trying to ensure that their partner meets their emotional and physical needs. And unlike in movies, finding a lover who women can clearly state their demands to, is easier online than in the real the world. The number of young users on online dating sites in the city is also expected to grow significantly this year.

The writer is the Marketing Specialist for Gleeden, a dating app for married individuals.