New DEMU train from Whitefield to Banaswadi of little help, say techies

Published: 04th February 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

The new DEMU train that was flagged off from Whitefield to Banaswadi on Sunday, had very few takers | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan on Sunday assured that train services from Banaswadi to Whitefield will be introduced shortly. He was responding to a query on the criticism received from all quarters that the new train service between these stations was being launched in the wrong direction as it would fail to cater to the huge IT crowd heading towards Whitefield for work.

He was speaking before flagging of a new Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) service between Whitefield and Banaswadi from platform two of Baiyappanahalli railway station.

Only a few people were on board the eight-coach Whitefield-Banaswadi DEMU Special which was flagged off at 10.20am, 50 minutes behind the scheduled departure. While the train has a seating capacity of 804, a maximum of 2,412 passengers can be accommodated.  The train will leave Whitefield at 7.50am and arrive at Banaswadi at 8.30am. It will leave Banaswadi at 6.25pm and reach Whitefield at 7.20 pm. It will halt at Hoodi Halt, Krishnarajapuram and Baiyappanahalli and will run on all days except Sundays.

The timings received wide criticism, particularly from IT employees, with many saying that there was no point in introducing a train running towards Banaswadi from Whitefield in the morning. However, Mohan said, “I have asked Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) to introduce another service that will depart from Banaswadi to Whitefield in the morning and it will take place soon.”

The DRM said that traffic at various stations had been assessed before taking a decision to run the train in this direction.” The idea behind this train is to take the load off the Swarna Passenger (Marikuppam to Bengaluru City). When it enters Whitefield around 8am, the platform is fully crowded. They can now opt for this train,” he said. The crucial aspect is that the train stops at Baiyappanahalli. “Passengers can alight there and take the Metro to different parts of the city,”he said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, N R Sridharamurthy said, “The idea behind the DEMU is to provide connectivity to Baiyappanahalli. Banaswadi is just a place we use for terminating the train as Baiyappanahalli is a busy station.”

  • Chetan
    What a let down.
    16 hours ago reply

  • Vivek Vaish
    Ask anyone he will tell train is in opposite direction. DRM did not think about it now he says "that traffic at various stations had been assessed before taking a decision to run the train in this direction." Correct it asap.
    1 day ago reply

  • safee
    ministers never travel in train
    1 day ago reply

  • srinivas s
    Dear Sir It will be helpful if the trains gets extended to Yeshwanthpur. via Hebbal/Lottegallahalli.
    1 day ago reply
