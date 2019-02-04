Home Cities Bengaluru

SaveBellandur forum, BAF fights for citizens’ rights

The citizen groups are expected to do a follow up of their visit next week and is also hoping to meet the Deputy CM,G Parameshwara as well to further the talks.

Citizens claim they are suffering because of violations from builders

BENGALURU: A team from Bellandur development forum (#SaveBellandur) and Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF) representatives met BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath on January 30 at Cauvery Bhawan. Residents, although attributing their issues specifically to Bellandur, Kasavanahalli and neighbouring areas, put forward generic issues that citizens face in the city.

“The meeting went well and we had put forward key issues we are facing. With 110 villages on the outer circle of the BBMP limit, residents there are worried about water availability. Not only that, majority of them do not have an occupancy certificate (OC). Without an OC, it is not possible to get water connection,” says Vishnu Prasad, president of Kasavanahalli Development Forum. He further added that the citizens are suffering because of violations from builders and no measures were taken by the civic body.    Residents highlighted three major points to the BWSSB chief – relaxation on OC, enabling the Sakaala app and adjusting advance payments made by some apartments before possession a few years back.

“We had received some positive news after the meeting. The chairman seemed to have taken note of all our issues and said he will take this into consideration,” says Srikanth Narasimhan, general secretary of BAF.

Speaking to City Express, Girinath says the OC issue is now on active consideration among the BWSSB as well as BBMP. “On February 12, I will be having a meeting with the BBMP on the OC issue. The local corporators do not want OC whereas officials want it. The BBMP needs to figure out what they want,” he says. In regard to bringing a deadline for the BWSSB to setting up a deadline to install water connection and creating an online platform for citizens to apply and get it approved quickly, Girinath says it may take six weeks to get it sorted.

