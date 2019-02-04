Student group assaults collegemates in Bommanahalli

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last Thursday, a 20-year-old student and two of his friends were injured when they were brutally attacked around 9pm by a group of their collegemates in Bommanahalli. The police are now on the lookout for around 28 students, who according to the complainant, attacked them with bicycle chains, cricket stumps and iron rods outside the back gate of the college, near Gas Godown Road.

The student who has sustained serious injuries has been identified as Azaruddin, studying nursing, while his two friends who were also injured are Harshawin and Ahammed. Another person identified as Lohit, working at a clothes store nearby, was beaten when he rushed to help the victims.

Based on Azaruddin’s complaint, the police have taken up an attempt to murder case against 28 students.

The attack was a culmination of fights between the two groups. Around 7.30 pm on January 23 when Azharuddin was walking out of the back gate along with his friends Sathya, Ahammed and Gokul Krishna, a student identified as Mohammed Nasir riding on a Royal Enfield Bullet bike hit Sathya from behind. When they took Nasir to task, the latter abused them resulting in a small fight.

On January 29, when Sathya and Gokul Krishna were passing by the same place, Nasik and his friends picked up a fight with them.Around 8.45 pm on January 31 Albert, a paramedical student, called Sathya over phone and asked him to come to the back gate of the college for discussing the issues between them. Sathya went there along with Azharuddin, Ahammed, Harshawin, Gokul Krishna and a few others. On reaching the back gate they saw Nasik and his friends roaming with chains, stumps and iron rods. Nasir and his gang soon surrounded Sathya, Azharuddin and his friends and got into an argument. Sensing danger, Sathya and others tried to escape. Meanwhile, Nasir, his friend Ajay and others caught Azharuddin and attacked him on his head, back and other parts of the body. They beat Harshawin and Ahammed with stumps.

When a few locals tried to intervene, they too were beaten. The attackers managed to escape when more people started gathering.An investigating officer from Bommanahalli police station said the attackers and victims had some issues on the campus. “We received information the next day. When we went to inquire almost all the attackers had left the hostel due to holidays. We will take action against them once they return,” the officer said.The college principal and management were unavailable for comment.

Past incidents at the college

August 2018: Seven senior students abduct two juniors, take them to their rented house in Mangammanapalya, lock them and makde them dance, sing and clean the house throughout the night

September 2018: Four students attack three collegemates when they were having coffee in a bakery over a row in the college