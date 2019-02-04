Water shortage in Bengaluru tomorrow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water supply will be disrupted in many areas on Tuesday (February 5) due to work to be undertaken by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation on Bannerghatta Road. According to a release from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the water supply will be affected from 6am to 6pm.

Areas that are likely to be impacted: Koramangala 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 4th ‘C’, 5th, 5th ‘A’ and 6th Blocks, Siddartha Colony, Venakatapura, Teachers’ Colony, KSRP Quarters, HSR 5th & 6th Sector, ST Bed, J Block, Jakkasandra, Defence Colony, Avenue Colony, NAL Layout, 4th ‘T’ Block part, 9th Block Jayanagar, Krishnappa Garden, BHEL Layout,BTM 2nd stage, Jaraganahalli, JP Nagar 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th Phase, RBI Layout, Navodaya Nagara, Shreyas Colony, Bilekahalli, Dollars Layout, Puttenahalli, Arakere Mico Layout, Ramaiah City, Sai Enclave Layout, Classic Orchards Layout, Panduranganagar, SBI Colony, Sathya Sai Layout, Manjunatha Layout, Kodichiakkanahalli, Kodichikkanahalli Village, HSR Layout 1 to 7th Sector, Mangammana Palya, Garden Layout, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, BKL Colony, Hospalaya, Bandepalaya, Electronics City Phase-I & Phase-II and surrounding areas.