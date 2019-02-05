Three held for robbing, abducting techie

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parappana Agrahara police on Sunday arrested three persons who kidnapped a Chennai-based techie and withdrew Rs 45,000 from his ATM cards. The accused had offered him a drop to Chennai on Saturday on Hosur Main Road, before he was beaten and robbed. Three of the accused were caught within 24 hours after the incident came to light. They have been identified as Ganesh (29), Sridhar (30) and Umesh (20), they are residents of Chandapura, near Anekal. The police have seized their car (Omni) and the fourth accused is still at large.

A senior police officer said that the gang had kidnapped Anurag Sharma in the early hours of Saturday when he was waiting for a bus to reach his home in Chennai. After he boarded the vehicle, they thrashed him and also threatened him with a knife. They took out money from his wallet and also snatched his debit card and withdrew Rs 45,000. After a few hours he was pushed out of the car. The techie later approached the police to file a complaint.

“Based on information shared by Sharma, the police have observed that the prime accused, Ganesh was out of jail recently, and was also captured by a CCTV camera in an ATM. He was nabbed at his house and later revealed the names of his associates. Ganesh has been registered under several house-burglary cases in CK Achukattu, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Vijayanagar and Subramanyapura police stations. He had hatched the robbery plot a day earlier and even bought a car from his friend. Further investigations are underway,” said an official.