After hours, top honcho dances to different tunes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you look at Sudhindra Holla, it’s difficult to recognise that the calm and serene smiling man is the same person who flaunts heavy makeup, a thick black moustache and a heavy gold head gear during his Yakshagana performances. The sales director of Axis Communications, India and SAARC, was introduced to the art form in class five, and since then, has gone on to perform 160+ roles in various shows.

Though born and brought up in the city, Holla spent a lot of his holidays and vacations at his maternal grandparents’ home, located in a village in coastal Karnataka. Their patronage of Yakshagana played a big role in him taking up the art, along with his mother’s wish of her children being able to complete her unfulfilled dream of being a dancer. “My maternal uncle was also an artiste. But more than anything, I was attracted to the roles one has to perform,” Holla explains.

His first performance was in 1982, when he played the role of Kashi Raja’s daughter. The scene involved one small dialogue: Having to say ‘Yes’ when Bhisma asks the character if she was ready to be married. “All the background singers knew I was young and that this was my first performance. So they started beating their drums loudly and no one even heard my dialogue,” the 49-year-old recalls with a laugh.

However, since then, Holla’s stage time increase manifold and he went on to play the lead roles in more than 80 plays – ranging from villains like Ravana and Bhasmasura to heroes like Arjuna and Rama.Holla’s day starts at 8:30am and ends around 8.30pm, making it a full 12-hour day packed with meetings and interactions. Hence, most of his performances are limited to weekends and luckily, he says, Yakshagana requires more mental preparation than physical practice since most of the performances are extempore.

Given his busy hours, Holla also limits his performances to within city limits so that he can find the right balance between his profession and passion. So, it comes as no surprise when he admits that his most memorable performance was a recent one in Malleswaram, where he played Ravana. “The performance wasn’t scripted and it was like the Ravana inside me was coming out. I usually get into a trance-like state during some bits in the performance but with this particular show, the entire duration felt meditative and trance-like for me,” he recalls.

As someone who was always shy and reserved as a child, playing these various roles on stage helped Holla’s presentation skills and made him a more confident person. He adds that his slight stammer also got much better, thanks to him finding an outlet to creatively expressing himself. “There was once a time when my role was changed last minute and I had only 55 minutes to do my makeup and don the head gear. This usually take an hour-and-a-half but I managed to do it quickly that day. Situations like this help you in your corporate life too,” he says.