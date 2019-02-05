Home Cities Bengaluru

Anganwadi workers stage protest at Freedom Park

Over 3,000 anganwadi workers gathered at Freedom Park here  on Monday, urging the state government to fulfil their several demands.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Anganwadi workers from across the state staging a protest in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Monday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Over 3,000 anganwadi workers gathered at Freedom Park here  on Monday, urging the state government to fulfil their several demands. Coming from across the state, they took out a rally from the KSR railway station to Freedom Park, where they decided to go on an overnight protest. They told TNIE that the protest will continue until Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visits them and assures to redress their woes  in the upcoming state budget.

In absence of the principal secretary to the state women and child development department, the director and joint commissioner Surekha met the protesters. “The principal secretary is out of station, and hence I received their representation,” she said. However, protesters were in no mood to call off the strike. “We will not move out of this place until the CM and the Women & Child Development Minister meet us,” said a protesting worker.

LIST OF DEMANDS
ØTimely remuneration 
ØPF and gratuity facilities 
ØUpgradation of mini-anganwadis
ØAnganwadi workers with over 10 years of experience be promoted as supervisors
ØSummer holiday facilities
ØNo departmental works
ØPermanent job

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Freedom Park Anganwadi workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp