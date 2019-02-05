Anganwadi workers stage protest at Freedom Park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 3,000 anganwadi workers gathered at Freedom Park here on Monday, urging the state government to fulfil their several demands. Coming from across the state, they took out a rally from the KSR railway station to Freedom Park, where they decided to go on an overnight protest. They told TNIE that the protest will continue until Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visits them and assures to redress their woes in the upcoming state budget.

In absence of the principal secretary to the state women and child development department, the director and joint commissioner Surekha met the protesters. “The principal secretary is out of station, and hence I received their representation,” she said. However, protesters were in no mood to call off the strike. “We will not move out of this place until the CM and the Women & Child Development Minister meet us,” said a protesting worker.

LIST OF DEMANDS

ØTimely remuneration

ØPF and gratuity facilities

ØUpgradation of mini-anganwadis

ØAnganwadi workers with over 10 years of experience be promoted as supervisors

ØSummer holiday facilities

ØNo departmental works

ØPermanent job