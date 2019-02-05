Climb Everest, get NCC quota seat through CET 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students who have climbed Mount Everest have a chance to get a seat under the 5% National Cadet Corps (NCC) quota for undergraduate professional courses, through Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019.However, this applies only to NCC cadets — those who have climbed Mount Everest as a part of trekking organised by the NCC Directorate of the state.

From this year, amendments have been brought to the Professional Educational Institutions Rules, under which reservation for NCC candidates has been revised and applies from CET 2019.Sources at Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) say this is with an intention to provide reservation even for those who have achieved such feats at a young age, and with an eye on encouraging budding mountaineers.

“There are even Class 10 students who have climbed Mount Everest, and before that, in such cases it has been decided to give reservation in CET under NCC quota,” said an official KEA source. The amendments even allow for reservation for students who have taken part in trekking and climbed to 5,500 metres.