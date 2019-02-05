Home Cities Bengaluru

Fog prediction tool to be developed for Kempegowda International Airport

A Memorandum of Understanding for the same was signed by JNCASR and KIA on Monday.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Rather than suffer the delays caused by fog at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), what if passengers were to be alerted in advance about the same? Not only would it improve the passenger experience at the airport, but authorities feel that a predictive model regarding the onset and duration of fog cover would also help with better scheduling.

For the same reason, and for the first time in the country, the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) will perform a 40-month study to understand the various factors responsible for the highly-localised-fog, found only around the airport premises.

KR Sreenivas, Faculty Fellow, Engineering Mechanics Unit, JNCASR said that based on the observations on fog formation at the airport, a team of scientists will develop an algorithm that will help in predicting the density and duration of the fog. “We are going to study the predictability of the fog and develop an application that will help in streamlining the flights,” he said.

The scientists will measure parameters such as presence of aerosols, humidity, wind speed and others, by installing instruments such as humidity temperature profiler, net radiation metres, velocity and temperature probes, for two fog seasons. Subsequently, they will come up with a numerical simulation tool, capable of predicting the onset, intensity and dissipation of fog.

According to Hari Marar, MD and CEO of the airport, the new tool will benefit the airline industry. Apart from delays at the airport that cause financial losses, the fog also causes delays in airports around the country, due to the volume of air traffic from Bengaluru. “Developing such a tool will not only ensure a pre-scheduled departure for flights during the fog season, but will also help in ensuring a proper schedule of arrivals at KIA,” he added.

