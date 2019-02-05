Home Cities Bengaluru

Deve Gowda likens situation in Bengal to Emergency 

 Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too accused the Centre of damaging constitutional institutions by using them to target BJP’s political opponents. 

Former PM and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has extended his support to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee who has taken on the Union government over the CBI’s attempts to question the Police Commissioner of Kolkata.“Situation in West Bengal is similar to that of the Emergency days,” Gowda said on Monday.

Gowda said he was shocked to learn about the CBI rushing to Kolkata to arrest the police commissioner and that the country had faced similar kinds of unconstitutional methods during the Emergency.

“What happened in West Bengal is an attack on a state’s federal right guaranteed by our Constitution. We stand with the West Bengal CM,” the CM said. Gowda and Kumaraswamy had attended a rally of leaders of all opposition parties convened by Mamata last month.

